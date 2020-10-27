Local Business and Community Anchor Closing After 45 Years

A locally owned business that's been an anchor in the community for 45 years is closing their doors in central New York.

McLaughlin's in downtown Norwich will soon be no more. "We are announcing that we are closing our store sometime in early 2021," the family sadly announced on Facebook.

Photo Credit - Google Maps

The clothing store will be open through the holiday shopping season when the family will begin their inventory liquidation sales. "We look forward to seeing you over the next few months."

The McLaughlin family thanks the employees for their dedication and the community for their support. "We will cherish the many friendships that we have made in our 45 years of operation in downtown Norwich."

Dina Gage is one of those friends who has shopped at the family run store for years. "This is so sad and heartbreaking. I have shopped at your store ever since my very first pay check when I was 15, over 34 years ago."

Missy Newton Hayes is another, who found the store after she moved to town. "I moved here in 1989 and always saw your business as an anchor store for the community. You, your staff and the store will be missed more than you know. Thank you for all you have done for the community over the years."

McLaughlin's is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Masks are required inside the store and curb side pickup is available.