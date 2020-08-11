A Norwich woman says her storage unit was completely cleaned out by thieves, and now she's hoping you can help spot her stolen items online.

In a Facebook post, Kelly Taylor Terry says her storage unit in Norwich was robbed. Kelly says it contained "antique furniture and lighting that I’ve collected over the years, and furniture pieces and inventory from my old shop," along with items belonging to her college-aged daughter - who had all of her dorm room bedding and decor, along with clothing and shoes, stored in the unit. Unfortunately, the storage facility has no security cameras.

Kelly says, "We are devastated, and the state authorities are investigating, however I’m asking my local friends to keep an eye out in town for us! If you see yard sales around town, or any of these items at a local consignment shop, on Facebook Marketplace, etc; please contact me."

Among the distinctive items that were stolen: three matching chandeliers, a large metal sleigh, and a small wooden wagon, and two large metal mug racks, seen here:

Credit: Kelly Taylor Terry

You can check out all the photos on Kelly's post.

If you frequently browse Facebook marketplace, Craig's List, garage sales, or consignment shops - keep an eye out for these items. If you see any of them, please reach out to Kelly on Facebook.