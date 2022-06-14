Someone in New York is Holding a Winning Million Dollar Powerball Ticket

Someone in New York is holding a million-dollar Powerball ticket.

No one hit the nearly $245 million Powerball jackpot but two hit the million-dollar prize. One of those lucky winning tickets was sold in New York.

The winning numbers for the Monday, June 14 Powerball drawing were:

2-27-42-44-51 +25

A winning ticket worth a million bucks was sold in Suffolk County at a Sunoco gas station in Deer Park, New York on Long Island. The second winning Powerball ticket was sold in Illinois.

Cash For Life

Someone in Long Island recently won $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. The winner matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball in the Monday, April 25 Cash for Life drawing.

1-8-9-12-14 + 4

The winning ticket was sold at the RZW Convenient Corporation in Nassau County on Long Island.

What would you do with $1,000 a day for the rest of your life? Anything you want.

Cash for Life

This is the second Cash for Life winner in the last month in New York. A winning ticket was sold in Dutchess County. The winner matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball in the Sunday, March 27 drawing.

12-18-26-42-58 + 3

If you bought a Cash for Life ticket at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York, chances are pretty good you just won $1,000 a day for life.

Mega Millions NY Winner

Smokes for Less in Fishkill is the place to buy a ticket if you're going to play the lottery. Someone in New York won a million bucks in Mega Millions.

Two winning tickets were sold, one in Florida and one in New York. Both matched all five numbers but missed the multiplier. Instead of hitting the $409 million jackpot they each won a million in the Friday, April 22 drawing.

7-28-29-58-59+10

The winning ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, New York in Dutchess County, the same place last month's Cash for Life ticket was sold.

Take 5 Winner in Syracuse

Syracuse has seen a number of lottery winners too, one just recently. A winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold for the midday drawing on June 12 at Wegmans on Onondaga Boulevard. The lucky lottery ticket is worth nearly $18,000.

The winning numbers were:

8-16-17-31-37

Syracuse must be a lucky spot. Last month a winning Take 5 ticket was sold for 10 grand at the Kraft Liquor store on South Salina Street in Syracuse.