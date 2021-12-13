Power Outages: National Grid Giving Away Dry Ice to Many Still Without Power
Utility workers are working around the clock to try to restore power to the almost 215,000 people who are dealing with weekend power outages after a storm swept through the Northeast. The storm carried with it winds of up to 80 mph.
As of this morning (Monday, December 13, 2021) more than 40,000 customers are still without power.
According to National Grid the storm was responsible for 225 broken utility poles and 100 damaged transformers.
A current map of outages can be found at National Grid’s Central Outage Map.
Hardest hit from an outage standpoint are the Lake Erie and Lake Ontario regions, including Erie, Genessee, Niagara, Oswego, Lewis, and Saint Lawrence counties.
To report an outage visit: Report or Check an Outage Map.
In areas hardest hit National Grid is offering customers dry ice and bottled water today from 12:00noon to 4:00pm. Staff will also educate customers on the safe handling of dry ice. Customers are asked to bring a small cooler or shopping bag to carry the ice.
Central New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:
Franklin County
Paul Smiths- Gabriels Volunteer Fire Department
68 State Route 86
Gabriels, NY 12939
Lewis County
Jefferson Community College Extension Campus
7395 East Rd,
Lowville, NY 13367
St. Lawrence County
Canton Fire Department
77 Riverside Drive
Canton, NY 13617
Jefferson County
Watertown CitiBus Garage
544 Newell St
Watertown, NY 13601
Oswego County
Oswego Fire Dept (back parking lot)
35 East Seneca Street
Oswego, NY 13126
Western New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:
Genesee County
City of Batavia Fire Department
18 Evans Street
Batavia, NY 14020
Erie County
Town of Amherst Community Center
4255 Harlem Rd.
Amherst, NY 14426
Niagara County
City of Niagara Falls
Firehouse #8
320 Hyde Park Boulevard
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Residents are sked to steer clear of downed power lines and electrical equipment. If drivers notice faulty equipment that is not being addressed they are asked to call National Grid at: (800) 867.5222 or text: "OUT" to 64743.
Tornadoes Tear Through the US Midwest on December 11, 2021
Incredibly Beautiful Ski Season in Ischgl, Austria is Open Once Again After Pandemic
10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter America Produces
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...