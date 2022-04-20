National Grid has restored power to more than 171,000 of its 208,000 customers impacted by this week’s snow storm.

Some of the hardest hit areas included Oneida, Madison and Herkimer Counties.

National Grid crews have been working around the clock to clear away debris and restore power.

Officials say they’re working to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

"This storm created hazardous conditions for our customers and crews,” said Matt Barnett, Vice President of New York Electric Operations. “It continues to take significant time to create safe pathways to the damaged infrastructure. We understand the inconvenience of being without power and our crews will be out there in full force bringing service back to customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

The public is also being asked to use caution when driving near utility and storm response personnel.

Here's an update on when power is expected to be restored:

Oswego, Onondaga, Cortland, and Chenango counties : Restoration will be completed for the remaining small number of customers without power this evening.

: Restoration will be completed for the remaining small number of customers without power this evening. Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin, and Clinton counties : Restoration is expected to be completed by 11 p.m. tonight.

: Restoration is expected to be completed by 11 p.m. tonight. Oneida, Hamilton, Herkimer, and Madison counties: Remain the hardest hit areas and restoration is expected to be completed by Thursday at 11:30 p.m

Customers can check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address by logging into our Report or Check an Outage page.

Meanwhile, the Madison County Office of Emergency Management will be opening a shelter at 6:00 tonight for residents still without power.

The shelter is located at the Madison County Highway Facility on Brown Road in Eaton

There will be cots available for sleeping, but space is limited.

Meanwhile, a warming station at Brookfield Central School will be open until 11:00 tonight.

