Popular Dunkin Holiday Flavor Coming Back

The clock struck 12 midnight. The calendar turned to November 1st. And the holiday season began.

Remember last year around this time, Dunkin announced that one of their extremely popular holiday flavors wouldn't be coming back that year?

CNY was up in arms that Peppermint Mocha wouldn't be returning to Dunkin.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, Dunkin heard you. Peppermint is back this year!

Dunkin made the announcement on social media early Friday morning with a cute little video:

Added bonus, we're getting pink cups starting on November 6th.

Are you happy that Peppermint Mocha is back? Are you bugging out that holiday ads are already appearing? Let us know on Facebook or through the mobile app.