Popular Central New York Pumpkin Patch Now Offering ‘Brew Barn’

A popular pumpkin patch in Central New York is adding a new feature that is sure to delight visitors. Tim and Erica Leubner are the owners of Tim's Pumpkin Patch in Marietta, New York. Now, their 3 daughters have brought their vision to life and it's been manifested in the "Brew Barn."

A Facebook post from Tim's Pumpkin Patch announced the addition. It states, "Back in January, Evelyn, Claudia, & JoJo (Tim & Erica’s 3 daughters), came up with the idea of opening the brew barn for the summer." Well, they've been hard at work to accomplish their vision for 6 months and now they're ready to welcome in visitors.

This Friday, July 2nd will be the grand opening and first "Friday Nights at Tim's!" Guests will be able to order from a wide selection local craft beers, ciders, cocktails and even the popular summertime wine slushies. There will be several food options and along with the new addition, you can count on all the things that Tim's Pumpkin Patch has to offer.

The Pumpkin Patch, celebrating 35 years in business, is a pick your own pumpkin farm and offers several family fun and farm related activities. They offer an animal barn, a huge maze made from 600 pound hay bails known as The Hay Fort, a fossil dig, corn maze and tractor wagon rides. So, make the short drive to Tim's Pumpkin Patch to experience all they have to offer but especially Tim's Brew Barn.

A follow up post from Tim's reiterated their hours or operation. It states,

PSA: we are only open FRIDAY NIGHT 6-10pm for July and August! Our farm will only be open to the public on Friday nights until we open for the season! (Opening day: September 4th).

Not that we're rushing the summer, but pretty soon it will be pumpkin season!

New Utica Restaurant Alert- Sazon Frank On Bleeker Street Looking for Dominican food in the city of Utica? Look no further than Sazón Frank Restaurant. You will find Sazon Frank at 657 Bleecker Street in Downtown Utica. Here's a look inside.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.