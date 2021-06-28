Create Your Own Luxury Picnic Anywhere in Central New York

This new idea started for real on June 6 in Central New York and will have you saying, "Why didn't I think of that." It's a personalized over-the-top fairytale pop-up picnic service for people of all ages and can be used for any event you can dream of.

Posh Picnics by Athonia is available for special occasions in Syracuse, Utica, Rome, and surrounding areas. It offers a brand new way to celebrate birthdays, graduation, bridal/baby showers, date nights, or just an excuse to hang with friends. You tell them your vision, and they do all the work for you. Here's how it works.

Choose Your Location:

Where do you want this shindig? At a park, a lake, on a boat, in your backyard, in your living, how about in a treehouse? The possibilities are limitless. They will set up and pick up the posh picnic from where ever you want.

Choose Your Decor and Materials:

You decide everything about the design, including the custom-made low picnic tables, or maybe you envision something more romantic like large pillows and delicate china. Current themes and colors include the signature 'Posh' (pink) theme, a Boho theme, or maybe go with the sage, lavender, or blue theme. By the way, all the blankets, rugs, tables, pillowcases, and everything used is completely sanitized before and after every use, and gloves are always worn.

Choose Your Food:

While food and beverages are not included, they do partner with local vendors and small businesses to provide charcuterie boards, fruit platters, and desserts, or you could bring your own food and beverages. Sparkling water is included with the picnic package.

Here's a few examples of design choices availableto you.

Magical Pop-Up Picnic With The Works Anywhere in CNY Have a luxury pop-up picnic for date night, a birthday, a proposal, a bridal or baby shower, styled photoshoots, or just an excuse to get together with friends. Set-ups can be done at a park, the lake, your backyard, or even indoors. Let your imagination run wild!

