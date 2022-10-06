Oh My Gourd! NY Pumpkin Patch Among 10 Best in Country

Oh, my gourd! Step aside Great Pumpkin Farm, there's a new pumpkin patch that's among the best in the country.

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson, New York has been named one of the Top 10 pumpkin patches in the country by USA Today.

Find the perfect pumpkin for carving, roasting seeds and decorating at Kelder's Farm. Farm attractions, including mini-golf, the jumping pillow and a corn maze, make your pumpkin picking adventure a full-day excursion! Try your hand at Milk-A-Cow, give the llamas and alpacas a treat and explore hay mountain.

Fun for the Whole Family

The family-friendly farm near Poughkeepsie offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience for the whole family during the Fall Harvest Celebration. From apple and candy cannons to delicious food and beverages, there are over 30 farm attractions to enjoy.

Kelder's was voted the 5th best pumpkin patch in the U.S., an honor once held by the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York. It's also home to the world's largest garden gnome. So, if you stop by, don't forget to take a picture.

Top Pumpkin Patch

The best pumpkin patch honor goes to Pumpkinville at Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. You can see all 10 of the best pumpkin patches in the country at USA Today.

Step inside Kelder's Farm to see all the fun the whole family can enjoy during the fall season.

