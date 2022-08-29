Fall Fun Begins Soon As This Central New York Pumpkin Farm Announces Opening Day

We're quickly approaching the end of September, and that means the season of Fall will be here before we know it. It's the time of Halloween, leaves, football, sweatshirts and sweaters, apple cider, pumpkin spice, and so much more. To be honest, it's my favorite season of the entire year.

Central New York has plenty of different places to go to enjoy fall fun, including Tim's Pumpkin Patch, which is only about an hour away from Utica. Located just off Route 20 in Marietta, it's between Skaneateles and Lafayette and has so much character - and is opening soon for anyone to come and enjoy.

Tim's Pumpkin Patch was brought to life in the year 1986 and is currently owned by Tim and Erica Leubner and their 3 daughters.

We are a pick-your own pumpkin farm with a lot of awesome fun farm activities for the entire family. Farm activities include, The Animal Barn, Tim’s fun maze, The Fossil Dig, The Grain Bin Barn, The Corn Maze, and Tractor Wagon Rides.

They took to their Facebook page to announce that they'll be opening for the season on September 3, 2022. There are some changes that they laid out that you should know about:

They Have New Hours

Tim's Pumpkin Patch will be open during the following hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 9AM-6PM

Friday: 9AM-8PM

Saturday: 9AM-7PM

Their Brew Barn will be closed Monday through Thursday, but will be open Friday from 3 to 8PM, Saturday from 10 to 7PM, and Sunday from 10 to 6PM.

They'll Have Live Music All Season Long

They haven't released the entertainment schedule yet, but they will be having live music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5PM.

They've Made Changes To Their Admission

Our admission during the fall is $5/person, and $4 for kids. $3 on weekdays, due to no wagon rides during the week, excluding Fridays. The admission covers all activities including hayrides, the corn maze, our new maze, the animal barn, and more. Just like last year, instead of paying individually for each activity, the admission covers all of them. IF you are just coming for PRE picked pumpkins and visiting the bakery, you do not have to pay admission.

