Police: Stolen Trailer Found Through GPS Tracking System

Tracking devices on your telephone are not only handy for getting directions, they are helpful in locating things too - like stolen property.

A Ballston Spa man is under arrest after police say he stole a trailer in January. The New York State Police says they were notified of a stolen pole trailer after receiving a complaint from a resident in Ballston on Monday, January 24, 2022.

According to the victim of the alleged theft, the trailer was parked in the yard of the victim's workplace on State Route 50 in Ballston. When the trailer was discovered missing they were able to track its location using a GPS unit in the trailer.

According to GPS.gov, promoted as the site for "Official U.S. government information about the Global Positioning System (GPS) and related topics," GPS technology is now in everything from cell phones and wristwatches to bulldozers, shipping containers, and ATM's."

The trailer has an estimated value of $15,000. Using GPS it was discovered that the trailer was allegedly on a property off of Lake Hill Road owned by 64-year-old Jon A. Miles of Ballston Spa.

On January 29, 2022 Miles was taken into custody by the NYSP in Saratoga at his home.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony.

He was released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Ballston Court.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

