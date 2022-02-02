This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is confirming that several students are being treated following a vaping incident at Clinton High School.

Clinton High School Photo Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX / TSM Clinton High School Photo Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX / TSM loading...

Kirkland Police were the first to respond to the school.

Sheriff Rob Maciol confirms five students were taken to the hospital shortly before 1:00pm. They were sickened, Maciol says, after inhaling from a vaping pen.

Clinton School District Photo Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX / TSM Clinton School District Photo Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX / TSM loading...

The Clinton Central School District has not yet returned WIBX's calls for a comment. It is unknown if communication was sent to parents of students at the school. As of this posting no information has been published online by the district or high school.

The high school is located at 75 Chenango Avenue South in Clinton.

Clinton School District Bus 02/02/2022 Photo Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX / TSM Clinton School District Bus 02/02/2022 Photo Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX / TSM loading...

Sheriff Maciol says it is not known what the vaping pen or pens contained, but says that this incident appears to be very similar to an incident that took place at BOCES several weeks ago.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State The most dangerous places in New York State from recent crime data.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.

5 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State The most affordable cities to live in New York State.