A teenager is under arrest, facing multiple charges, following a traffic stop in Syracuse.

According to a written release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers pulled over a vehicle on the 1000 block of Spring Street after the driver allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign at approximately 12:17am on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Police say that the officers saw two people inside the vehicle and, while talking with the driver, they say they noticed "ammunition on the vehicle's floorboard near the driver's feet. Both occupants were quickly removed and secured."

When officers searched the vehicle they allegedly found a .45 caliber Highpoint semi-automatic rifle which, the SPD says, appears to have been stolen from an owner in Texas.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Desreon Rudolph. During the investigation officers determined that Rudolph had been the one in possession of the rifle.

The identity of the other person inside the vehicle has not been formally released.

Rudolph was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.

Rudolph was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Syracuse Police Department. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

