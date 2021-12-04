Police Need Your Help Finding Stabbing Suspect in New Baltimore Case

New York State Police is asking for your assistance finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place during the fall.

Deven Hotaling, a 22-year-old from Philmont, New York is the subject of a warrant for felony assault.

Hotaling is the suspect in a stabbing that took place on September 25, 2021 in the town of New Baltimore.

Anyone with information on Hotaling's whereabouts is asked to call State Police at: (518) 622.8600.

