Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month.

Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:

Port Jervis City Police Department, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ramapo Search and Rescue Squad conducted a search of a wooded area located in the town of Wallkill. During this search, the remains of a deceased individual were located.

Investigators have not said the cause or manner of Hendershot's death.

Thus far, State Police and Port Jervis PD have combined to commit several hundred hours working on the case, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

This is the second time this month state police have asked for help from the public after a woman's body was found in a wooded or remote area of New York. State Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose remains were found in a remote area of Otsego County.

In that case, police released photos of jewelry and a description of the clothing worn by the victim. As of this posting, the identity of the woman found in the town of Morris are unknown.

