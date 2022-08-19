New York State Police say they have positively identified the human remains found in a remote area of Otsego County earlier this month.

Investigators say the remains are that of Laura Rous, a 38-year-old woman from Otego.

The woman's body was discovered on Monday by two people who were walking in a remote area of the town of Morris - about 45 miles South of Utica. Investigators had released photos of jewelry found with the remains, along with a description of clothing the victim was wearing.

Troopers, however, are not saying what led to the woman's death or how she died. To this point, police have not indicated a belief that foul play was involved, only saying they continue to investigate what led to her disappearance and death.

It is also unclear if an autopsy has been conducted.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400. Troopers also thanked those who have already come forward with tips.

Meanwhile, Troopers have also been busy investigating the circumstances that led to the death of another woman whose remains were found earlier this week. Several police agencies conducting a search for a missing Orange County woman say they came upon her remains and were able to positively ID here as 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot, who had been missing from the Port Jervis area since July 5.

Police are also looking for leads and information in connection with her death and disappearance.

