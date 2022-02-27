Police say an Amsterdam man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasions over several months.

According to New York State Police 34-year-old Michael M. Flores of Amsterdam and a minor have been arrested for their alleged participation in armed robberies in the past year. Both are charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, a Class B felony, for separate incidents that took place in the towns of Broadalbin and Hagaman.

In a written release police say that they responded to a burglary in progress at a home in Broadalbin on Sunday, January 9, 2021 at approximately 3:10am. Police say their investigation revealed that "multiple suspects had entered the victim’s home and stolen valuables at gunpoint."

A similar scene took place on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at approximately 4:51pm. Police were called to a burglary in progress at a home in Hagaman. The NYSP says that, according to their investigation, "multiple suspects had entered the home, threatened the victim with a firearm, and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene after an altercation with the victim who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation."

After an investigation that spanned several months the New York State Police says the suspects in both incidents have been identified as Flores and the juvenile. Flores, who was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, was arrested by New York State Police, arraigned in Broadalbin Town Court, and brought back to the Montgomery County Jail on February 17, 2022.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for the minor through youth court. The juvenile was arraigned in Fulton County Family Court on February 18, 2022. The juvenile's exact age, name, and gender are not being released because of the juvenile's age.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

