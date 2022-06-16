Can You Identify The Suspects in an Armed Robbery at a Gas Station in Clay?
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying the suspects in an armed robbery in Onondaga County.
According to a written release from the New York State Police two suspects described as black females entered the Sunoco Gas Station at 7653 Morgan Road in Clay, New York at approximately 2:25am on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Police say, "(one) female brandished a silver handgun while the other female was wearing a blue Syracuse Hoodie and armed with a pocket knife. They were last seen running from the gas station towards the Buckley Park apartment complex."
No injuries were reported.
Police are asking anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects to call authorities. Calls can be made to New York State Police headquarters at: (315) 366.6000.
Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
