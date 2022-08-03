Police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect in an armed robbery of a casino.

The suspect is a white man who appears to be approximately five feet nine inches (5’9”) tall, of average build. Police say he “was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants, and black sneakers with white trim. The suspect appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the (word) LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves.”

In a written release the New York State Police says that he entered the Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Spring Casino in Ischua, New York at approximately 10:55pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

He was carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and a cloth shopping bag.

The NYSP says that he “approached the cashier cage where he demanded money.”

He fled the scene on foot before police arrived. He was carrying the shopping bag containing money as well as a cashier drawer which also had money in it.

This is an active criminal investigation and the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, or information that may be helpful to the investigation, to call police at: (585) 344.6200.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

