11 Pizza Places Open Christmas Eve In The Utica And Rome Area
If you're looking to order pizza and wings on Christmas Eve in the Utica and Rome areas of Central New York, this list will have you covered.
11 Pizza Places Open Christmas Eve In The Utica And Rome Area
Top Pizza Places In The Utica And Rome Area We Miss The Most
10 Utica and Rome Area Pizza Places That Deserve Way More Attention
Where To Find The Best Wood Fired Pizza In The Utica And Rome Area
If your family goes all out for Christmas Eve dinner, sometimes figuring out what's open for you to order from can be a drag. Christmas Eve should be for spending time with your loved ones who traveled from near and far, not spent working the day away in the kitchen. Honestly, that's what Thanksgiving is for right? This is what makes pizza one of the ideal dishes for Christmas Eve gatherings, and it's good to know what places are open and what offers are available.
It is important to have the proper plans in place ahead of time. No one wants to be left scrambling for a decent pizza. Do you want your Christmas Eve gathering to be full of frozen pizza? Or, do you want your gathering to be full of amazing local pizza?
Luckily, on social media, the Facebook Group 315 Menus has your back. Recently the question was asked about Christmas Eve, and what's open vs what's not. Here's a list of 11 that was highlighted. If you know of more options, feel free to text us on our station app.
Primos Pizzeria/Cacciatores Restaurant
They are located at 302 Barringer road Ilion, NY 13357. You can call them at 315-894-4500.
Hot Off the Brick NY Style Pizzeria and Deli
Hot Off The Brick is open until 6PM Christmas Eve. They are located at 5211 state route 233 Clark Mills, NY 13321. You can call them at (315) 381-3406.
O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe
O'Baby's will be open between 10AM - 2PM Christmas Eve. Preorder is preferred. They are located at 4126 Oneida Street New Hartford, NY 13413. You can call them at (315) 737-8000.
Tom Cavallos
Tom Cavallos is open throughout the day Christmas Eve. They will have last food pick up 5:00PM, and the bar closes at 6PM. You can find them at 40 Genesee St, New Hartford, NY 13413. Give them a call at (315) 735-1578.
Tavolo
Chesterfield's TAVOLO will be open Christmas Eve. They are located at 131 N Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502. You can call them at (315) 732-9356.
The Famous 727 Bar at Venice Pizzeria
The Famous 727 Bar at Venice Pizzeria will be open Christmas Eve. They are located 603 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495. You can call them at
(315) 736-7220.
DeSalvo's Catering and Restaurant
DeSalvo's Catering and Restaurant will offer catering until 4PM Christmas Eve. You can call them at (315) 533-6857.
Pizza Hut
No one out Pizza's the Hut on Christmas Eve. Pizza Hut is located in Rome and New Hartford.
Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza
Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza is located at 8636 Seneca Turnpike New Hartford, NY 13413. You can call them at (315) 864-3728. They will be open through 5PM.
Mill Town Pizzeria
Mill Town Pizzeria will be open Christmas Eve. They are located in Clark Mills. You can call them at (315) 381-3447.
The Hub Eatery
The Hub Eatery will have hand tossed New York style pizza and wings on Christmas Eve. Please call (315)864-3564 for more info. They are located at 222 Bleecker St Utica, NY 13501.
Pizza Fact- Eating pizza once a week is said to reduce the risk of esophageal cancer.
Italian researchers claim that eating more pizza can reduce the risk of certain cancers. They point to the antioxidant lycopene, which is found in tomato sauce, as the likely the reason."
Enjoy your pizza and family.