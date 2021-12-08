Southwest Airlines Adding Third Amazing Destination Out Of Syracuse

Southwest Airlines is adding a third destination to its service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Here's where, and what days it flies out.

Southwest Airlines will launch seasonal, nonstop service from Syracuse to Tampa, Florida, starting in the spring of 2022. The flights will operate the weekly, Saturday-only service starting April 30th 2022.

As you remember, Southwest entered Syracuse last month. They began offering three nonstop flights a week to Baltimore and seasonal nonstop service to Orlando, Florida.

This Vacation Destination Is Banned To New York Residents Who Aren’t Vaccinated

Looking ahead to 2022, If you were planning on flying out of New York for a destination vacation, there's one place you might no longer be able to enjoy if you're unvaccinated.

As of January 8th 2022, Costa Rica will not allow you to enter their country if you don't have a COVID 19 vaccination. Many businesses in Costa Rica will soon be requiring proof of vaccination leading up to that date. This will affect your travel plans from Syracuse, Rochester, Albany, and New York City too.

This new mandate affects hotels, restaurants, bars, casinos, shops, museums, art and dance academies, gymnasiums, resorts, and adventure tourism.

You can read the full story here.

New York Airports Will Now Allow Small Amounts of Marijuana on Airplanes

Several new doors are being opened in New York State due to the legalization of recreational marijuana. You can now take your stash with you when you travel on an airplane.

The Albany Times Union reports that Transportation Security Administration officials will no longer be looking for marijuana when searching individual passengers or their luggage. The Times Union spoke with a former New York State Police Colonel by the name of Bart Johnson about the discovery of marijuana in the luggage of New York travelers. Johnson told the Times Union, "We don’t seize it. We just look for threats — explosives, knives, guns; we don’t look for illegally possessed narcotics."

You can read more here.

Syracuse Family Designed A LEGO Replica Of 'It’s A Wonderful Life' The Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form.



Syracuse Restaurants From A To Z- Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water You would think our region would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. There's so many amazing restaurants here in the Syracuse area. This is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start.

Here's our A-Z

