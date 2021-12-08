Jaguar Crashes into Home Following 2-Car Crash in Lysander

Authorities are investigating a two-car crash that took place at the intersection of River Road and Doyle Road in Lysander this morning.

At approximately 11:24am the driver of a 2014 Jeep was stopped at the intersection of Doyle Road and River Road when police say she began to cross the road and hit a 2021 Jaguar that was headed north on River Road. The crash forced the Jaguar off the road and into a house located at 7659 River Road.

Doyle Road and River Road in Lysander Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

The driver of the Jeep is being identified as 20-year-old Camryn M. Pynn from Baldwinsville. Police say that the Jaguar was driven by 84-year-old Gerald R. Shannon. He was brought to Crouse Hospital with what emergency responders believe are non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a 60-year male passenger in the Jaguar was brought to another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as well.

Pynn, the driver of the Jeep, was not injured in the crash and was issued a traffic ticket.

There is no information regarding any additional injuries or any potential property damage to the home.

