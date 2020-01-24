Pioneers Hockey Back at The Bank, Finally

The nationally ranked No. 5 Utica College Men's (USCHO.com) Hockey team returns to the Adirondack Bank Center this weekend for the first time in six weeks.

The Pioneers (6-2-1 UCHC,12-2-2 overall) last played at home on December 14, for the annual New York Sash Teddy Bear toss when they defeated Morrissville State 4-1. Since, UC has been on a holiday break followed by five straight road games. The Pioneeers were winners in all five of those contests and have run their current winning streak to seven.

On Saturday night (7:00 p.m.), Utica will play host to UCHC rival Neumann University (4-5 UCHC, 5-11 overall), followed by a visit from hated conference foe Manhattanville (3-6 UCHC, 6-9-1 overall) Sunday afternoon (3:00 p.m.)