Pioneers Ranked #1 Nationally, Get Bye in First Round of NCAA

The Utica College men's hockey team will get a top seed and a bye in the first round of the NCAA Division III hockey championships. Utica (25-2-2) will play at home at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, March 21 against the winner of this Saturday's contest between Babson (9) and Wesley (22).

Utica is also now ranked #1 in the nation for Division III schools. The Pioneers move up from the #3 spot last week, prior to this weekend's UCHC championship. The other top rankings include Norwich #2, SUNY Geneseo at #3, Adrian #4 and Wisconsin-EAU Claire at #5.

Watch the selection show here.