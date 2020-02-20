Pioneers Up to No. 3 In Latest Poll Heading Into Final Weekend of Regular Season
The Utica College Pioneers men's hockey team is up to the No.3 spot in the latest USCHO.com Division III poll.
Up one spot from last week, Utica (19-2-2, 14-2-1 UCHC) enters the final weekend of the regular season riding a 14-game winning streak as they close out their regular schedule with two conference matchups. Friday they host struggling King's College (2-20-1, 1-14-1 UCHC) - currently last in the conference - followed by a meeting Saturday with the conference leader, Wilkes (18-5, 14-2 UCHC), also ranked nationally at number-13.
The showdown with Wilkes will decide the conference's regular season champion and the top-seed in the conference tournament, which begins next Tuesday (Feb. 25). The Pioneers defeated Wilkes 8-3 when the two schools met last month.