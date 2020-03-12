When the Utica College Pioneer Men’s Hockey team takes the ice for the NCAA tournament, they won’t have fans to watch them.

The increased spread of Covid-19 has led the NCAA to implement a blanket policy barring spectators from all tournament games.

As a result, the game scheduled to be played on March 21st at the Adirondack Bank Center will be played, but without fans and those who purchased tickets will receive full refunds.

Utica College apologizes to everyone for the inconvenience and they share in your disappointment. The announcement was made on the team Facebook page Wednesday evening.

If you would like to live stream the game you can click the following link: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/utica/#live.

The NCAA basketball tournament will also be played without fans in the arenas.