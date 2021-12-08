Binghamton Photographer Born Without Arms Captures the Most Beautiful Images

When you think of determination, what comes to mind? Determination to survive the workday? Determination to work off the extra lingering pounds? Determination to get through the holidays without going bananas on extended family?

Get our free mobile app

If you look up the word "determination" in the dictionary it reads, "firmness of purpose; resoluteness." In other words, when an individual is determined or does something with determination, they are doing so with firmness of character and with purpose in a steadfast way.

If there were a photo of what determination looks like in the dictionary, it would be one of Abigail Easley of Binghamton. Abigail is 28-years-old and was born with no arms however, she was determined and steadfast to live her life with purpose and to find and pursue her passion. That passion is photography.

Born in 1992 in Thailand, Abigail was adopted at the age of two by an American family. Growing up, Abigail was homeschooled and her parents kept her actively involved in a variety of activities such as therapeutic horseback riding lessons, Awana, and even piano lessons (the incredible Abigail is able to play the piano and guitar with her feet!).

At the age of 19, Abigail started playing around with her mom's digital camera and it was instant love. Abigail knew that she had found her passion in life and turned that into a business in which she refers to herself as the "best “Footographer” ever!" Not only does Abigail embrace what makes her different through humor, but she uses her feet to take photographs and her work is incredible.

I stumbled on one of Abigail's TikTok videos and was instantly captivated by her beauty, positivity, and of course, her determination. Abigail is a breath of fresh air and the world needs to know her name. The world needs to look at Abigal and then will see that it's very true that with determination and steadfastness, anything is possible and that just because there are obstacles in life doesn't mean that living our dreams is out of reach.

Abigail is the inspiration and role model that we all need in our lives and Binghamton is really lucky to have her as part of our community!

Check out Abigail's incredible talent through some of the videos that she has shared on TikTok.

10 Things Someone From Binghamton Would Definitely NEVER Say