Legendary ‘Rock Photography’ Exhibit Coming To Cooperstown

Herb Ritts iconic black and white photos of famed rockers from the 80s and 90s will be on display in Cooperstown as well as stage costumes and guitars from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Photographer Herb Ritts helped to define the pop culture image of influential musicians like David Bowie, Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Prince, and Madonna.

You can see "Herb Ritts: The Rock Portraits" at the Fenimore Art Museum April 2 – September 2, 2019. Ritts (1952-2002) had a gift for turning stars into icons with his elegant and minimalist work. See how he captured the likes of U2, Cher, and many more—the world’s biggest music stars—and in the process, helped define their timeless status for generations of fans. Stage costumes and guitars from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are also on view.

Fenimore Art Museum also features the Rock ‘n’ Reel Film Series in the Fenimore Auditorium.

Rock ‘n’ Reel Film Series Line-up:

Purple Rain – Prince stars in this quasi-biographical film. (1984, R) Friday, April 12

– Prince stars in this quasi-biographical film. (1984, R) Friday, April 12 What’s Love Got to Do with It – The life of legendary soul singer, Tina Turner. (1993, R) Friday, April 26

– The life of legendary soul singer, Tina Turner. (1993, R) Friday, April 26 Desperately Seeking Susan – A comedy-drama starring Rosanna Arquette and Madonna. (1985, PG-13) Friday, May 10

– A comedy-drama starring Rosanna Arquette and Madonna. (1985, PG-13) Friday, May 10 Poetic Justice – A romantic drama starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. (1993, R) Friday, May 17

– A romantic drama starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. (1993, R) Friday, May 17 Ray – Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. (2004, PG-13) Friday, June 14

– Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. (2004, PG-13) Friday, June 14 Labyrinth – A musical fantasy film starring David Bowie and directed by Jim Henson. (1986, PG) Friday, June 28

– A musical fantasy film starring David Bowie and directed by Jim Henson. (1986, PG) Friday, June 28 I’m Not There – Several actors portray legendary singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan. (2007, R) Saturday, July 27

– Several actors portray legendary singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan. (2007, R) Saturday, July 27 Burlesque – A backstage musical film starring Cher and Christina Aguilera. (2010, PG-13) Saturday, August 10

– A backstage musical film starring Cher and Christina Aguilera. (2010, PG-13) Saturday, August 10 Truth or Dare – Documentary chronicling the life of Madonna during her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour. (1991, R) Saturday, August 24

Otsego native John Draper, former Tour Manager of Madonna’s Blonde Ambition World Tour will be present for live commentary on the film, as he gives a rare behind the scenes look of what it takes to manage a tour for one of music’s original megastars.

All films begin at 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm) and take place in the Fenimore Auditorium.