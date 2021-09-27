Submit Your Best Fall Pictures For Two Adirondack Photo Contests

For the next few weeks, the turning leaves on the trees in the Adirondack Mountains will be absolutely spectacular. It's the perfect time to spend some time hiking in the mountains and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Hey if you're out hiking and taking pictures you might as well try to win a couple of contests while you're at it.

The ADK-9 Challenge has launched a fall photo contest, looking for fall-themed photos taken on any of the nine mountains featured on their hiking challenge. This includes Bartonville, Baxter, Buck, Castle Rock, Floodwood, Jay, Moxham, Mt. Van Hoevenberg, or Silver Lake Mountain. Though the ADK-9 Challenge was designed with people who want to hike with their dogs in mind, dogs are not required to complete the hiking challenge, nor are they required to be in the fall contest photo.



“Adirondack Life” magazine is also holding a photo contest for photos taken anywhere in Adirondack Park. Photos do not have to follow a fall theme but must be submitted by Dec. 1, 2021. Entrants can submit up to five photos and must be uploaded via their contest page here.

