Something Quite Odd About The Most Common Birthday In New York

The odd fact is a trend, and a trend you might have had zero clue about.

When it comes to birthdays, a lot of things can be a trend, or trendy. Parties can be trendy to have a certain theme, especially when it comes to birthday parties for kids. Those trends seems to change nonstop, year after year though. One trend discovered when trying to find the most common birthday in New York State stuck out like a sore thumb.

First Though, What Is The Most Common Birthday?

Birthday cake with gold banner RuthBlack loading...

So, when you look at the United States in general, the most common day to be born is September 20th. For us here in the Empire State, the statistics aren't so clear. One thing that is, is the day that is most common in New York City to give birth. Yes these things are kept track of. That day would be September 16th. Looking at both things together, it is quite common to have a birthday in the month of September.

So What Is This Odd Trend?

459341813 shironosov loading...

That is simple, NY Times has a great breakdown linked here. In that breakdown, they pretty much go from January 1st to December 31st top to bottom, next to that, they have each days ranking for being the most common. When you look, from July to September, pretty much each day falls in the top 100 most common days to be born. Typically you might think that there would be a popular day here, a popular day there spread throughout the year, but it doesn't seem that is the case.

Without sounding too crude, it seems like many couples are in agreement that during the holidays it is a good time to get the process started.

