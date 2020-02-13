PepsiCo Is Not Discontinuing Mountain Dew

There were lots of posts on Social media claiming that due to the adverse health effects of Mtn. Dew, PepsiCo was shutting down the production of Mtn. Dew.



This is FALSE! According to Checkyourfacts.com a spokesperson for the company said the claim is not true.

A spokeswoman for the company told the Daily Caller the claim was “not true whatsoever.” The executive officer quoted in the image appears to be a fictional character. Further adding to the post’s dubiousness, PepsiCo details its executive officers on its corporate leadership page, and chief product officer is not one of the positions listed there. Eiknarf appears to be a fictional character

Remember to always double-check facts you see on social media.