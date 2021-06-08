An Oneida man is accused of stealing a car, getting caught by police, being issued an appearance, released, then stealing another vehicle all in the same day.

That's according to officials in Madison County who say Joshua Sharon, 29, also a registered sex offender, is now being held in the Madison County Jail.

Police say they received several reports of stolen vehicles on Tuesday morning (June 8, 2021). The first stolen vehicle tracked down had been stolen from the Walmart parking lot in Oneida. That vehicle was located on Falls Road in the town of Fenner.

Police say they were able to identify Sharon as the thief based on security camera footage at that Walmart location. Sharon was issued several appearance tickets for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, and misdemeanor charges of Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree. He was then released.

However, officers would encounter him again later in the day during a separate stolen vehicle investigation, this one on Lewis Point Road in the town of Lenox. Madison County Sheriff's Deputies say they were able to use a K9 to detect and track a scent. The K9 led them to Stephens Road where this second stolen vehicle was found, along with Joshua Sharon.

This time, police say Sharon was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and, he was also charged for failing to properly register as a sex offender. This second arrest landed Sharon behind bars and authorities say more charges against him are pending.

