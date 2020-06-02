Bake Placid Cheesecake 1 of 6 Limited Edition Ice Cream Flavors at Stewart’s Shops

It’s flavor time at Stewart’s Shops, the 2020 limited edition flavors have arrived. Choose from six different varieties.

Mocha Caramel Crunch

Sweet caramel ice cream with a mocha swirl, praline almonds, and milk chocolate cone pieces. This ice cream is loaded with flavor and crunch.

Bake Placid Cheesecake

Chocolate ice cream loaded with chewy pieces of baked brownies and decadent cheesecake.

Cold Brew Cookie Dough

Cold brew flavored ice cream with coffee cookie dough pieces and cold brew flakes.

Campfire S’moreo

Toasted marshmallow flavored ice cream with a graham cracker swirl and Oreo pieces.

Lemon Raspberry Swirl

Lemon flavored ice cream with a raspberry swirl.

Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet

Mango Sherbet with a swirl of Dragon Fruit Sherbet.

Photo Credit - Stewart's Shops

You can get these limited-edition flavors at the ice cream counter in a cone or hand packed pints.

Please remember to wear a mask while inside the shop. "For the safety and comfort of all our customers, we thank you for not congregating and keeping a minimum of six feet between yourself and other customers."