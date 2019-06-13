Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates NHL’s Stanley Cup Champions

Is metal rooted in the blues or do metal icons cheer for the St. Louis Blues? Maybe a little of both, as Ozzy Osbourne expressed his support and fandom for the new Stanley Cup champions en route to their first ever title.

It was a fairytale journey for the champs with many hopping on board with support for a team that sat in last place in the entire NHL back in January and hadn't even been to the Stanley Cup Finals since 1970. Osbourne has posted multiple times in the past week cheering on the Blues, first offering up his famous mug shot in which he was donning a Blues T-shirt during a 1984 arrest.

"Let's go St. Louis Blues," stated the tweet. As for the accompanying photo, it stemmed from a May 1984 arrest in Memphis when the musician was cited for public intoxication.

While the tweet served to remind fans of the infamous shot, Osbourne's fandom appears legit as he posted another photo, this one from modern day and featuring the musician wearing a current St. Louis Blues jersey with the Stanley Cup Finals logo on it, once again stating, "Let's go St. Louis Blues." That tweet came during the Stanley Cup Finals.

He then retweeted the same current photo last night, updating his message to "Congrats St. Louis Blues on your Stanley Cup win."

The Blues finished off their unexpected run to the title with a 4-1 victory in Game 7 over the Boston Bruins in Boston.

Osbourne wasn't the only musician celebrating the title, as both Phish and Vampire Weekend worked covers of Laura Branigan's '80s hit "Gloria" into their performances last night. The song was adopted by the team this year in mid-season as a rallying cry that they would play after victories. Watch the performances by Phish and Vampire Weekend below.

Vampire Weekend Play a Bit of "Gloria" in St. Louis

Phish Perform "Gloria" in St. Louis