Enchanted Forest Water Safari Officially Open For The Summer
It's officially summer: Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge has opened its doors for the 2019 season.
It's Enchanted Forest Water Safari - where the fun never stops! DUN DUN. (You totally just sang that, didn't you?) The fun is underway for this summer, which forecasters have said will be a hot one, although so far, its seems like it's been wetter than a Water Safari slide.
2019 Online Ticket Prices:
Adult - $34.95 (Gate price $35.95)
Child - $30.95 (Gate price $31.95)
A Season Splash Pass is $94.95 for 2019. For park hours, view their website HERE.
According to WKTV, the park has opened with five new cabanas that overlook the Black River and Rondaxe Run slides.
This Friday, June 14, is Flip Flop Friday where a donation of new flip flops can get you the child's admission price at the gate.