Enchanted Forest Water Safari Officially Open For The Summer

It's officially summer: Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge has opened its doors for the 2019 season.

It's Enchanted Forest Water Safari - where the fun never stops! DUN DUN. (You totally just sang that, didn't you?) The fun is underway for this summer, which forecasters have said will be a hot one, although so far, its seems like it's been wetter than a Water Safari slide.

2019 Online Ticket Prices:

Adult - $34.95 (Gate price $35.95)

Child - $30.95 (Gate price $31.95)

A Season Splash Pass is $94.95 for 2019. For park hours, view their website HERE .

According to WKTV , the park has opened with five new cabanas that overlook the Black River and Rondaxe Run slides.

This Friday, June 14, is Flip Flop Friday where a donation of new flip flops can get you the child's admission price at the gate.