Malls get all sorts of customer. Some of them can even be pretty wild...er, wildlife.

A deer wandered into a mall in downstate New York and decided to do a little shopping. According to the Clarkstown Police Department in the Hudson Valley, a deer strolled into the Dick's Sporting Goods Store in the Palisades Mall.

"Looks like a Bambi look alike decided it was a good day to go shopping. Thankfully a kind employee was able to get the dawn to leave the store unharmed."

The deer sure seemed to be in a big hurry. Fortunately, store employees were able to get her take her business elsewhere.

Dick's recently announced they would stop selling hunting rifles at over a hundred of their stores. Coincidence? I think not.