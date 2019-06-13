George Thorogood Announces 45th-Anniversary Tour Dates

George Thorogood has announced dates for his Good to Be Bad: 45 Years of Rock tour.

The veteran blues rockers will hit the road with his band the Destroyers for performances across the U.S. that stretch from summer into fall. You can see the full touring schedule below.

Known for songs like “ Bad to the Bone ,” “Get a Haircut” and “Born to Be Bad,” Thorogood and the Destroyers have sold more than 15 million records in their career. The group has also earned their reputation as a tireless live act, regularly delivering high-energy performances all over the globe.

This year marks the fifth consecutive one that the band has teamed with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In addition to raising funds by selling a specially designed shirt at all of their concerts, $1 from each ticket sold for the upcoming tour will be donated to LLS.

Even at 69 years, Thorogood is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to the new tour dates, he recently announced the release of a limited-edition “White Fang” ES-125 Epiphone guitar . The instrument, outfitted with a bone-white finish and snake-skin handle, is a replica of Thorogood’s own customized guitar.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Thorogood on television this weekend during his appearance on Rock & Roll Trip With Sammy Hagar . The show, which features Hagar performing alongside some of rock’s biggest stars, airs Sunday night on AXS. You can see a clip from the episode below.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 'Good to Be Bad: 45 Years of Rock' Tour

June 22 - Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino

June 23 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

July 19 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

July 20 - Kemptville, ON @ Kemptville Live Music Festival

July 21 - Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

July 23 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

July 24 - Rochester, NY @ Live at MLK!

July 26 - Nichols, NY @ Tioga Downs Casino Resort

July 27 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino XCite Center

July 28 - Annapolis, MD @ Outlaw Jam-Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds

July 30 - St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino & Hotel

July 31 - Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

Aug. 2 - Billings, MT @ Magic City Blues Festival

Aug. 3 - Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 4 - Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center

Aug. 7 - Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

Aug. 8 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fair

Aug. 9 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Primm, NV @ Star of the Desert Arena at Buffalo Bill’s

Sept. 17 - Odessa, TX @ Ector County Coliseum

Sept. 25 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall

Sept. 27 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

Sept. 29 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

Oct. 1 - Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

Oct. 3 - Newport News, VA @ CNU’s Ferguson Center for the Arts

Oct. 5 - Peachtree City, GA @ The Frederick J. Brown Amphitheater

Oct. 10 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 11 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

Oct. 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ JACK Cincinnati Casino Event Center

Oct. 13 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Oct. 18 - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Oct. 19 - Battle Creek, MI @ Firekeepers Casino Hotel