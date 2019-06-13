‘Doctor Sleep’ Trailer: ‘The Shining’ Gets a Sequel

When Stephen King wrote a sequel to The Shining in 2013 it was only a matter of time before the movie version got its own sequel. And here it is, six years later. Doctor Sleep , from director Mike Flanagan, stars Ewan McGregor as the grown up version of Danny, Jack Nicholson’s psychic son from The Shining. Watch the first trailer above.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“Doctor Sleep” continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King. Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.

Man it’s weird seeing Ewan McGregor wandering through the old sets from The Shining. No one ever fixed the hole in that door! Still, I loved Mike Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game , based on another Stephen King novel. I’m interested to see what he does with Doctor Sleep , when it opens in theaters on November 8.