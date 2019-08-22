Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Recorded New Song Ideas

Ozzy Osbourne is still churning out new music.

According to Rolling Stone, the 70-year-old Prince of Darkness has “recorded about nine song ideas” for a possible new release.

Though nothing is known about the tracks, one may be a collaboration with Steve Stevens. During a recent appearance on Talking Metal, the guitarist revealed he’d spent some time in the studio with Osbourne.

“I set up my microphone, and you hear that voice and you get chills,” Stevens said of recording with the Black Sabbath singer. “I think there's one [song] which kind of rose to the top.” Stevens added that he hopes the track will eventually “see the light of day.”

This isn’t the first time Osbourne has alluded to new material. "I have a bunch of songs written and have plenty of ideas and really want to do a new album,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer confessed to the Boston Herald in 2018. “But as to when and how it will come together, I do not really know."

Of course, any new music from Osbourne will be predicated on the singer’s health. The legendary rocker has been hampered by several issues in recent years, including a serious case of the flu and a staph infection in his hand that could have been fatal. Most recently, Osbourne suffered a fall at his home in Los Angeles that dislodged metal rods that were inserted into his body after a previous accident. The injury required surgery and led to the postponement of all the singer’s 2019 concerts.

It’s been nine years since Osbourne’s last solo album, 2010’s Scream. He also contributed to Black Sabbath’s 2013 LP, 13, and has spent the past few years touring with his legendary rock band while also performing solo shows.

In announcing his No More Tours 2 farewell trek, Osbourne made it clear he was not retiring, insinuating that new music and occasional one-off performances would still be in his future.