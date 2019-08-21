Burgers And Brews Back September 10th In Utica

Looking for great food, great drinks, and great entertainment? Burgers and Brews is back at the Saranac Brewery this September.

Burgers and Brews is a benefit for the American Cancer Society taking place on Tuesday September 10th from 6PM - 9PM. For $25 at the door, you'll get dinner, a drink, and a side. While you're enjoying the food, enjoy entertainment from Floodwood.

Enjoy out of this world slow cooked meats from Ray Brothers Barbeque that pair perfectly with an ice cold Saranac!

Tickets are available now online for this event.