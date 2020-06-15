Ground Beef Sold At Walmart Recalled In CNY

Almost 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other locations has been recalled due to the possible E. coli contamination.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

fsis.usda.gov

The raw ground beef items were produced on June 1, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. Vacuum packages containing " MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF" and use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

and use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82. 1-lb. Vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of " MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES" and use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020, and lot code P-53934-28.

and use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020, and lot code P-53934-28. 3-lb. Vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of " MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT" and use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

and use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70. 1-lb. Tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of " THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT" and use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

and use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10. 4-lb. Tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of " THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT" and use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

and use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45. 1-lb. Vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of " THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT" and use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

and use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25. 1-lb. Vacuum packages containing "VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT" and use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

fsis.usda.gov

There have been no confirmed reports of illness related to the hamburger. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at (856) 832-3881.