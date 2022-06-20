Win Over $1 Thousand In Prizes With The NYS Outdoor Photo Contest

Put your picture taking skills to the test and win some serious prizes at the same time.

New York State is announcing the launch of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The Department of Environmental Conservation wants to highlight the best of New York's natural beauty with this interactive contest.

The photo contest will run for four months and feature images within the past two years, from June 15th, 2020 until October 15th, 2022. All photographs must be taken at New York State-owned Parks and Campgrounds.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid says the contest is a perfect opportunity for people to share their memories in the great outdoors since the pandemic hit in 2020.

With the challenges of the last two years, New York's parks have drawn more visitors than ever before who are spending time with friends and family among nature.

Kulleseid is encouraging people who have captured special moments in the outdoors to submit their favorite images into the contest. Those planning day trips and overnight camping getaways should share their adventures as well.

There are six submission categories to select from:

Camping Life

Seasonal Spectacular

Action & Adventure

Hiking

Views & Vistas

Making Memories

The prize packages this year are outstanding. The grand prize is a $1,000 REI gift card, one 4-person tent, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $250 NY Camping gift card. Each of the six category winners will get a $250 REI gift card, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $100 NY camping gift card.

All of the winning images will be featured in the 2023 New York State Camping guide. They will then be used with other entries in statewide social media, website and print promotions.

Send in your submission today! Submit your photos and get more information by visiting the official 2022 New York State Parks Photo Contest website.

