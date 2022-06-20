What the Duck! Giant Balloon Duck Seen Waddling Around CNY

What the duck! A giant balloon duck was seen waddling around Central New York.

It was all part of a balloon scavenger hunt held in Mayfield, New York on Father's Day. Scotty Nut and his wife are professional ballooners and came up with the unique idea after seeing a one million bubbles event during COVID.

A “bubble” in ballooning is basically a segment of a balloon animal. If you are making a balloon dog, each segment like the face, ears, legs, etc is individual bubbles.

The couple decided to make more than a dozen balloon creations and put them around town to spread the joy during the pandemic. At Halloween, they went even bigger with about 25 creations. "One of them was a pretty big build with 1000 balloons just for the one creation."

Popular Balloons

The balloon creations became so popular, that Scotty and his wife decided they'd do another one this summer and go even bigger, placing 35 balloon creations around town for a scavenger hunt. "We searched for volunteers who would allow us to place a creation in their yard."

A waddling duck ran around the neighborhood and was even seen floating in Mayfield Lake to help promote the event. "We posted it and that started a whole thing of “duck sightings”.

Duck Sightings

Ducky the duck was seen all around town. "Since it was getting a lot of traction we kept doing it to help promote the event."

4000 balloons were used for the more than 30 balloon creations that Scotty and his wife began building for the scavenger hunt in May. "We are lucky we have high ceilings pretty much everywhere including the garage."

A map was provided for the Balloon Scavenger Hunt so people would know where to see all the creations.

Balloons Experts

The scavenger hunt is just one of many creations Scotty and his wife have come up with. They build huge balloon arches for schools and even created this adorable dress they gave away during Valentine's Day, complete with a bouquet of flowers.

Take a look at where Ducky was spotted around Mayfield and all the other amazing balloon creations Scotty and his wife have made.

