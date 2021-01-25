Cooperstown’s Brewery Ommegang Has Your Valentine’s Day Plans

Looking for those special Valentine's Day plans this year? Brewery Ommegang out of Cooperstown has your back.

The Inn at Cooperstown, in cooperation with Brewery Ommegang, are now offering a "Bed & Brew" package for Valentine's Day weekend. You'll be able to enjoy gourmet multi-course beers and a food pairing dinner with a Valentine theme.

Expect special Ommegang beers and delicious food that reflect this heart filled day! If you and your love appreciate great beer and great food or just have an intense interest in quality craft beers, this package is a must book."

This package isn’t available at any of the other hotels in Cooperstown. Here's a look at what the package includes:

- 2 nights lodging at The Inn at Cooperstown

- Transportation to/from Brewery Ommegang

- A brewer led, seated tasting of Ommegang beers with charcuterie board for each table

- Multi-course, gourmet beer and food pairing dinner

- One exclusive, commemorative, custom growler filled with of your choice of on-tap Ommegang beer

- One Ommegang beer glass per person

- One $60 Ommegang Mercantile gift card good for any products sold in the brewery store

- Save 5% off the price of dinner at Nicoletta’s

- Receive $5 off one beverage at Council Rock Brewery"

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Here's a look at prices for February 12th - February 13th:

Single Room (1 Person) $630

Double Room (2 people) $765

Triple Room (3 people) $980

Premium Suite (2 people) $945

Luxury Suite* (2 people) $1155

This is a small group event with all precautions in place to keep guests and staff safe at both the inn and the brewery. Ommegang will be closed to the public for this event on Saturday evening.

You must call 607-547-5756 to reserve this package as it is not available for online booking.