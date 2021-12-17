The Oswego City Department of Public Works Commissioner is out of a job after allegedly punching a 13-year-old boy at a city-sponsored Halloween event.

Thomas Kells was fired on Thursday. Oswego Mayor William J. Barlow, Jr. issued the following statement on Kells' firing.

“Unfortunately, during the City of Oswego’s Halloween Creepy Crawl event, there was an incident involving DPW Commissioner Tom Kells. First and foremost, I must apologize to the victim and his family for the incident that occurred. We put these events on to give children fun, exciting activities to enjoy. I am saddened this occurred during a city event by a city employee. As a result of the police investigation, yesterday I terminated Tom Kells’ employment with the city. I appreciate Tom’s contributions to the city and my administration, but right is right and wrong is wrong, and because of this incident, he is no longer part of city government.”

Source: Mayor's Office, City of Oswego, New York

Oswego Police say Kells punched the boy as he was being escorted out of the event.

Thomas Kells Photo Credit: City of Oswego Police

The 13-year-old was in a group of young people whom many said were disrupting the city’s Halloween event on October 30.

Police say multiple witnesses and surveillance footage confirmed that Kells hit the boy, who suffered a bloody nose.

The family of the teen wanted to press charges the night of the incident, but officials say it took about two months for police to gather the evidence needed to arrest Kells.

Kells was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court on January 6.

