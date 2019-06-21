Orgill To Build $68 Million Distribution Center In Rome

Orgill, Inc., the world's largest independent hardlines distributor, will build its first Northeastern U.S. distribution center in Rome.

That announcement came on Friday from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The new, 780-,000 square-foot facility will be located at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park.

The center will be the company's first in New York State and lead to the creation of 225 new jobs. The company plans to invest nearly $70 million to construct and equip the facility, which will serve Orgill's customers throughout the Northeast.

Orgill serves more than 6,000 retail hardware stores, home centers, professional lumber dealers and farm stores throughout the United States and Canada, and more than 50 countries around the world.

"The Mohawk Valley is a prime location for businesses moving products throughout the Northeast, and the Orgill distribution center is a welcome addition to the region," Cuomo said. "We proudly invest in companies that invest in New York, and with the hundreds of jobs generated by this new facility there is no doubt it will help bolster the region's economy."

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said, "This is a great day for Oneida County and the City of Rome. This $68 million investment will result in hundreds of new well-paying jobs for our community. I want to thank Orgill for choosing Oneida County as the location of its first distribution center in the Northeast. This opportunity for our area wouldn't have been made possible without the partnership between my administration and Mayor Izzo's as well as our team of economic development partners, including Mohawk Valley EDGE and Empire State Development, and I applaud them all for their efforts."

Orgill will begin hiring key personnel in early 2020 and will continue staffing of the facility closer to opening. Those interested in job opportunities should visit orgill.com/careers for more information as it becomes available.