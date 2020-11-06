Driver Causes Three Car Crash Before Running Into CNY Restaurant

A driver caused a three car crash before running into a central New York restaurant in the town of Clay.

The accident happened Thursday, November 5th at approximately 9:30 a.m.. A car driven by 83-year-old Richard Thom, of Baldwinsville, ran into the back of another vehicle on Oswego Road that was driven by 38-year-old Jennifer Roden, age 38 of Liverpool. The crash pushed Roden's vehicle into oncoming traffic where she ran into a dump truck driven by 60-year-old Anthony Worthy of Syracuse.

Photo Credit - NYSP

The dump truck tipped over onto its side dumping a load of asphalt along the northbound lanes of traffic.

Photo Credit - NYSP

After running into the back of Roden, Thom drove off the shoulder of the roadway, striking a National Grid utility pole and then the side of a restaurant, according to State Police.

Photo Credit - NYSP

Thom and Roden were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Worthy was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.