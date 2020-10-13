Onondaga Community College Hosting Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating

No tricks here! Halloween may look a little different this year, but organizations and businesses across Central New York are banding together to make sure kids still get their treats.

Onondaga Community College and the Southwest YMCA have teamed up to host a drive-thru trick-or-treating event for kids and families on Halloween this year. Between 10 a.m. and noon on October 31, families can drive through the OCC campus and pick up plenty of yummy treats. There will even be a chance to stop at a photo booth in the parking lot in front of the SRC Arena and YMCA to snap some pictures.

OCC and the YMCA are encouraging families to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes and even deck out their cars with spooky decorations. Don't forget to mask up!

The event is free and open to the public, but the OCC and YMCA ask that families register online ahead of time. If you have any questions, contact Julie Daniel by email at jdaniel@ymcacny.org or by phone at 315-498-2699.

Lowe's locations across Central New York are also jumping on the drive-thru trick-or-treating trend this year. The home improvement store will offer curbside trick-or-treating outside its locations on October 22 and 29, where kids are encouraged to dress up and collect treats. Spots are limited at each location, so register ahead of time through the Lowe's website.