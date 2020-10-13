Nope, nope, nope.

As a runner, there are certain things you don't want to run into while running - top among those are things that want to eat you. One runner was stalked for 6 minutes by a growling cougar.

In Central New York, the worst you may encounter is a mama bear, but elsewhere...it's worse. A 26-year-old runner named Kyle Burgess was out for a run when he encountered a cougar and her cubs. He was filming the cubs when mom came out of the woods.

"I didn't really know what kind of cubs they were or what animal they were," Burgess tells Fox 13 News. "Once I did realize what they were, I was like, that's mom right there. I'm screwed."

The whole ordeal went on for 6 minutes - all of which Burgess recorded. The cougar growls, lunges forward a few times, and then finally runs back to her cubs on the woods.

There are definitely MANY swear words in this video - but let's be honest - you'd be swearing too if you thought you were about to be eaten by a cougar.

We have to give Burgess credit for doing everything right, according to experts: not turning around (and putting his back to the cat), making himself "bigger," and making a lot of noise. Ultimately, Burgess throws a rock which sends the cat scampering.

For those of you that say Central New York isn't a great place to live - I say, at least we don't have cougars hanging around Utica's switchback trying to eat us.