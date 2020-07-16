Oneida Indian Nation Reopening The Lounge With Caesars Sports

With the beginning of professional baseball, and the restart of professional basketball, maybe you're ready to place your bets on sports once again. The Oneida Indian Nation has your back.

Turning Stone, Point Place Casino and YBR Casino and Sports Book will be open for business on Wednesday July 22nd. You'll be able to place wagers at the sports book windows, in addition to the kiosks, and enjoy sports viewing with exceptional food and drinks once again.

The Lounge with Caesars Sports will follow the same Safer Together protocols as all Oneida Indian Nation venues, 50 percent occupancy and limiting guests to those from approved states. Sports fans will be required to follow the same Safer Together protocols as all Oneida Indian Nation venues.

Health and safety protocols include:

1) Prohibiting access for guests traveling from one of the 22 states identified as having increased cases.

2) Requiring a valid ID and mandatory face coverings to enter the property.

Since face coverings are not feasible within The Lounge with Caesars Sports, physical distancing and 50 percent occupancy limits will also be enforced.

3) Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests, including in all restaurants, at registration desks and on the gaming floors.

4) Daily non-invasive thermal temperature checks of every employee entering the workplace and brief survey questions to identify potential exposure to coronavirus.

5) All restaurants and bars will have at least six feet of separation between tables. Buffets or other self-service food options will remain closed, and there will be no self-service food in any of the Players’ Lounges or banquet rooms.

6) Enhanced cleaning measures include new technology that alerts guests with an on-screen notification of the exact time the slot machine was last sanitized; HVAC air changeover levels will be maintained at significantly greater capacity, and will exceed those required by the standard commercial code; touchless hand sanitizer dispensers placed at every guest entry point and throughout the property.

You can read more online on the Oneida Indian Nation website.